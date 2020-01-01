Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.23. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 2,220,400 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

