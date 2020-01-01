Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.23. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 2,220,400 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.
