Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) traded down 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.34, 2,993,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,291,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Johnson Rice cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 43.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

