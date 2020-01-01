GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. GoldFund has a market cap of $157,440.00 and approximately $1,387.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

999 (999) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00039425 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003932 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,225,494 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GFUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.