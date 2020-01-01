Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

SANM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,306,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768 over the last ninety days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sanmina by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Sanmina by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

