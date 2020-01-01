Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, National Securities lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

RBBN stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

