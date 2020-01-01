Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

SAN opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 23.0% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 21,638.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

