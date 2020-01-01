Zacks Investment Research Lowers QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Sell

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

QCR stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. QCR has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2,981.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 562.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 25.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

