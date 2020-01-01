Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of RPAI opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

