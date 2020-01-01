The Force Protocol Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $546,925.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007342 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,379,787 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.