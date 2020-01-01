Universa (UTNP) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Universa has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Universa has a market cap of $4.95 million and $3,001.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00191634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

