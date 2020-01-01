SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Capitalization of $3,968.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. SparksPay has a total market cap of $3,968.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

