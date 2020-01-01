Brokerages Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Farmland Partners reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE:FPI opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $203.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 77.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 217,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.