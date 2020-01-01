ContentBox Hits Market Cap of $2.61 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy, DDEX and UEX. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $180,052.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007342 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Huobi, DDEX, UEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

