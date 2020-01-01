Analysts Expect COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Announce ($0.13) Earnings Per Share

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CLGN stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.28.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 189.62%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

