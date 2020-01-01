$0.35 EPS Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Caretrust REIT reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Barclays began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 23.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 18.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

