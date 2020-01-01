Analysts Anticipate Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will post ($1.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Aimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIMT shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

AIMT opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of -0.03.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

