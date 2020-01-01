Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). Senesco Technologies posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Senesco Technologies.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

Shares of NYSE ELOX opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. Senesco Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

About Senesco Technologies

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

