$133.48 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will post sales of $133.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.90 million and the lowest is $132.70 million. Everi reported sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $521.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $522.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $567.74 million, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $570.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie began coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 134.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. Everi has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 31,050 shares of company stock valued at $386,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 27.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth $1,090,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

