Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report sales of $3.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.31 billion. Infosys posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $12.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 25.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. UBS Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,640 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 20,828,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,400 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 414.8% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,066,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 24.5% during the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 7,538,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

