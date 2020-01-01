$1.94 EPS Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. SAP reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Bank of America downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

SAP opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.22. SAP has a 12 month low of $95.45 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The firm has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 3.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

