VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Down 6.6%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.27, 5,757,959 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 198% from the average session volume of 1,934,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $246.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

