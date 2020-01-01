Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Down 8.5%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 4,630,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,272,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.23.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

