Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 7.1%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37, 1,021,165 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 534,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.35. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 103.93% and a negative net margin of 134.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone Inc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 30,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,565.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 102,718 shares of company stock valued at $282,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Veritone by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

