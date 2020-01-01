Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 7.5%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.79, 861,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,016,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VFF. Roth Capital set a $29.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $326.45 million and a P/E ratio of -56.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
Read More: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.