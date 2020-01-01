Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 7.5%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.79, 861,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,016,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFF. Roth Capital set a $29.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $326.45 million and a P/E ratio of -56.64.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

