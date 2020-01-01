ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Down 6%

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) dropped 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03, approximately 501,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 380,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

ASLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a market cap of $65.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.19. On average, research analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

