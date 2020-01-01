Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.24, approximately 2,063,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,376,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,913,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 700,333 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,531,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 381,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

