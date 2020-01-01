Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 5.7%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.10 and last traded at $92.28, 1,121,907 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,647,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $433,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,088,837.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 over the last three months. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Carvana by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

