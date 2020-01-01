LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.05 and last traded at $43.50, 8,654,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 6,566,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC raised LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. LYFT’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,513,050.00. Insiders sold 236,909 shares of company stock worth $10,435,627 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in LYFT by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

