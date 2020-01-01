Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.12, approximately 4,459,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,824,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several research firms have commented on DO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.