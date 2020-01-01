Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.55, 344,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 242,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $331.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.04.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

