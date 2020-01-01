TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.02, approximately 209,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 49,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

TESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $94.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,936 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 696,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. State Street Corp increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

