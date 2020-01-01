Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.00, approximately 571,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 432,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

CAAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $960.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports SA will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 17.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 173,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

