Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.50, approximately 219,324 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 50,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 968.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 451,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 409,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

