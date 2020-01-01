TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Trading Up 6.2%

TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 491,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,380,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

About TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

TigerLogic Corporation is engaged in the design, development, sale and support of Postano, a socialmedia content aggregation and visualization platform. Postano is sold through the Company’s sales personnel located in the United States, as well as through co-marketing arrangements with third parties.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for TigerLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TigerLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.