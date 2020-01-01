Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.30, 977,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 809,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several research firms have commented on CLNE. BidaskClub cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $470.86 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,760,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 106,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 410,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

