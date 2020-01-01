McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Up 6.6%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 5,444,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,358,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $471.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of -0.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 150.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.