McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Up 6.6%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 5,444,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,358,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $471.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of -0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 150.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

