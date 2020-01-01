Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Western Digital has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Digital to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of WDC opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.79. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.30.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,722 shares of company stock worth $1,443,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

