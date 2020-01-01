Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) rose 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 229,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 334,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

CHAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chaparral Energy by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

