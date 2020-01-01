Northern 3 VCT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northern 3 VCT stock opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.92. Northern 3 VCT has a one year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 90.24 ($1.19). The company has a market cap of $848,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16.

Get Northern 3 VCT alerts:

About Northern 3 VCT

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.