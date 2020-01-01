N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.83

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. N Brown Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.30 ($2.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.80. The firm has a market cap of $464.23 million and a PE ratio of -25.44.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. N Brown Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 163 ($2.14).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.