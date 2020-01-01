Bread (BRD) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tokenomy, Kucoin and Binance. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $21.90 million and $1.05 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00191663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.01377779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122285 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

