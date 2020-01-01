CREDIT (CREDIT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,862.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, CREDIT has traded up 0% against the dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $127,465.00 and $35,862.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064683 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 697.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREDITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.