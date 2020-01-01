Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to announce sales of $141.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.10 million and the lowest is $141.17 million. Penumbra posted sales of $120.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $543.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.31 million to $544.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $648.23 million, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $652.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $1,168,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,272 shares of company stock worth $8,232,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,347,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after buying an additional 167,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 322.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.77. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $185.70.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

