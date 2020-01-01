$22.56 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce $22.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.49 million. Sientra reported sales of $19.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $83.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.97 million to $83.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $101.83 million, with estimates ranging from $101.38 million to $102.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 122.95% and a negative net margin of 143.76%. The company had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sientra’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 282.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth $85,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. Sientra has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

