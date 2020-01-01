UNICORN Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $279,486.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $279,486.00 and $10,044.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

