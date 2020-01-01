Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $1.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $12.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $39.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBRV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

NBRV stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 91,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 155,815 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.