MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. MSG Networks posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSG Networks.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cannonball Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 152,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGN opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSG Networks (MSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.