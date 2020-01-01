Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. Redfin has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,869.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,470. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 21.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,134 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

