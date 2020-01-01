$438.75 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will announce sales of $438.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.50 million. SPX reported sales of $445.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on SPX in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,228,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPX by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after buying an additional 493,932 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,165,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

