Brokerages Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.30 Million

Brokerages expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce $492.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.70 million and the highest is $497.80 million. CDK Global posted sales of $590.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

